Kings' Justin James: Has appeared in two of five tilts
James has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two contests.
James has appeared in just two of the five regular season games thus far this season. The rookie shooting guard combined for seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one board, and one block across 10 minutes in those two contests, which illustrates his lack of reliability for fantasy purposes.
