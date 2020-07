James (kneecap) shared that his knee is "100 percent" healthy, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

James needed a PRP injection in his knee in mid-March, and he's since recovered from the tendinitis that was ailing him. His role with the team will likely still be relatively small during the resumed season. He's played 218 minutes in 33 games and has totaled 85 points, 30 rebounds, 16 assists, nine blocks and six steals.