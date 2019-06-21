Kings' Justin James: Lands in Sacramento

James was drafted by the Kings with the 40th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

James enters the NBA as a prolific scorer from Wyoming, as he is coming off a senior season where he averaged 22.1 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. While he was one of the best players in the Mountain West last year, he has a big jump to make to the NBA, but the Kings certainly have some backcourt spots up for grabs entering the 2019-20 season.

