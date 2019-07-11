Kings' Justin James: Missing rest of summer league
James suffered a right knee strain Tuesday and will be sidelined for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The setback isn't viewed as a major one and shouldn't impact James' availability for training camp. In addition to ruling James out for the remainder of the summer-league slate, the Kings announced Wednesday that they signed the 6-foot-7 swingman to a three-year minimum contract. The deal should put the 40th overall pick on track to begin his career in the NBA after he averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over his three summer-league outings.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...