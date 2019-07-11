James suffered a right knee strain Tuesday and will be sidelined for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The setback isn't viewed as a major one and shouldn't impact James' availability for training camp. In addition to ruling James out for the remainder of the summer-league slate, the Kings announced Wednesday that they signed the 6-foot-7 swingman to a three-year minimum contract. The deal should put the 40th overall pick on track to begin his career in the NBA after he averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over his three summer-league outings.