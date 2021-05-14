James scored 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and corralled four rebounds over 32 minutes Thursday in a loss to Memphis.

James came off the bench in the contest but logged 32 minutes and led all players in scoring. His 31 points nearly doubled his previous career high of 16 points set at the end of April. James' opportunities to contribute have been very limited this season, but he could get some extra run over the team's final two games now that Sacramento is officially eliminated from playoff contention.