Kings' Justin James: Out at least 1-2 weeks
James received a PRP injection to treat patellar tendinitis in his right knee, and his status will be updated in 1-2 weeks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
James hasn't been a consistent rotation piece for the Kings lately, so this injury shouldn't affect coach Luke Walton's rotation. We should receive an update on James' status once he's re-evaluated.
