James has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz with a sprained right ankle.

The 24-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.5 assists and was primed for heavy minutes in the season finale, but he'll instead by sidelined by an ankle sprain. James appeared in 36 games for the Kings this season and averaged 8.6 minutes.