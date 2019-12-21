James accounted for 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes Friday against Indian.

James managed to reach double-figures for just the second time this season. The rookie guard's been left out of the rotation in six of the past seven games but managed to regain a role with both Trevor Ariza (personal) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) ruled out. Neither have particularly serious issues and are expected to return within the next couple of games which will presumably force James back to the fringes of the rotation.