Kings' Justin James: Recalled from G League
The Kings have recalled James from the G League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
James earned the call-up Sunday following a 30-point outburst for Stockton on Saturday. The rookie will reportedly be active for the Kings' game Monday against Orlando.
