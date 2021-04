James is averaging 5.2 minutes of play to go with 1.0 points, 1.0 assists and 0.2 rebounds in his last five games.

James has been a healthy DNP for every game except one in April to date. After receiving decent minutes in mid-March, the guard seems to have been demoted back to the bench as he's been given very limited playing time since March. The 24-year-old likely won't receive much more court time this season barring some sort of injury in the Kings' rotation.