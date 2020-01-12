Kings' Justin James: Scores 30 points in G League win
James tallied 30 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) in a G League win over Iowa on Saturday.
James was sent down to the G League on Saturday and wasted no time making himself at home, making all but two of his field-goal attempts and racking up 30 points in 24 minutes. It was only the second G League appearance of the season for the undrafted rookie, who previously scored 17 points in 19 minutes Nov. 13.
