James tallied 30 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) in a G League win over Iowa on Saturday.

James was sent down to the G League on Saturday and wasted no time making himself at home, making all but two of his field-goal attempts and racking up 30 points in 24 minutes. It was only the second G League appearance of the season for the undrafted rookie, who previously scored 17 points in 19 minutes Nov. 13.