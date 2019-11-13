Kings' Justin James: Sent to G League
James was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
James has appeared in just three games for the Kings this season, tallying a combined seven points and two rebounds in 12 minutes. He'll head to the G League for some more consistent run.
