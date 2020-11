James remains with the Kings as the sign-and-trade sending Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old was a secondary asset with Milwaukee set to send Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilysova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento, but all parties will be staying put for now. James appeared in 35 games as a rookie and averaged 2.5 points in 6.6 minutes.