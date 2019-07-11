James suffered a right knee strain and will miss the remainder of Summer League, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

James won't return to Summer League after suffering a knee strain, presumably during Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets. It's unclear how severe James' injury was and his absence maybe merely precautionary. Through three outings in Las Vegas, James averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes.