Murray is healthy entering training camp, Kings general manager Scott Perry said Monday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray was limited to 23 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 while battling several injuries, most notably issues with his left ankle. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure in May to remove loose bodies from the ankle, but his healthy status entering camp indicates the issue shouldn't limit him as Sacramento begins preparations for the regular season.