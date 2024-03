Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, but he was active during the team's morning shootaround, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray has appeared in 46 straight games and appears on track to continue that streak Tuesday night, though his official availability will likely come down to a game-time decision. Given Tuesday's matchup is the front end of a back-to-back set, the Kings may proceed with caution.