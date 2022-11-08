Murray racked up six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie got off to a hot start but has now scored in single-digits in three straight games. He's notched at least one steal in all three of those contests, but he's struggling shooting the ball, hitting just 3-of-13 attempts from beyond the arc. Even with the mini-slump, Murray is still shooting 35.3 percent from deep on the year, and he'll continue to hold plenty of fantasy appeal going forward.