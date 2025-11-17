Murray (thumb) has been assigned to the G League as he prepares to make his season debut.

Murray has been out for the start of the regular season with a thumb injury, but is progressing in his eventual return as he will practice with the Stockton Kings of the G League. While a time table for his return has yet to be established, Murray is expected to make his season debut in the comnig weeks, where he would slide into the starting lineup presumably over Keon Ellis.