Murray is in the Kings' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Murray missed the last two games due to left-ankle soreness. He will return for Sunday's game and be inserted into the starting lineup due to the absence of De'Aaron Fox (hip). Since Dec. 1, Murray has averaged 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game.