Murray finished Sunday's 122-115 victory over Golden State with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals over 37 minutes.

Murray finally found his footing, turning in his best performance in quite some time. While he has been able to play through some personal issues, Murray had been struggling prior to Sunday, with this effort certainly a set in the right direction. As with most rookies, there are going to be plenty of bumps in the road moving forward. With that said, the upside is quite obvious and so he should be able to reward managers who demonstrate patience.