Murray notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and five steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

The five steals, and the eight combined stocks, were career highs for Murray, although the rest of his production lagged Sunday. The fourth-year forward is still trying to find his footing after missing the first month of the season while recovering from thumb surgery, but in his first five starts of 2025-26 he's averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 boards, 2.6 steals, 2.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.6 blocks while seeing a massive 40.0 minutes a contest due to the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee).