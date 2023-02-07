Murray finished with 30 points (11-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist and across 33 minutes during Monday's 140-120 win over the Rockets.

After scoring just seven points on a combined 2-for-21 shooting from the field over his previous three outings, Murray authored a much-needed bounce-back performance Monday. The 30 points marked a new career high for the rookie, who achieved his scoring largely on the back of unsustainably hot shooting from distance. Murray's fantasy game is fairly limited when he's not scoring, so he'll need to start putting up points at a steadier clip before managers can include him in lineups with any sort of confidence.