Murray closed Saturday's 132-118 victory over the Wizards with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Murray scored in double digits for the second game in a row and surpassed the 15-point plateau for the first time since Feb. 26. The rookie is fully entrenched as a starter for the Kings, but his performances remain inconsistent. He's averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field across nine March outings.