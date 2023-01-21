Murray closed with 29 points (10-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over the Thunder.

The points and boards were both new personal bests, as Murray flashed the upside that made him the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. He's posted back-to-back double-doubles, the first two of his career, and through 10 games in January he's averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 1.3 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, 50.8 percent from the beyond the arc and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line -- dazzling efficiency for a rookie.