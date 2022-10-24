Murray will come off the bench Sunday against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After missing the opener due to COVID-19 protocols, Murray made his debut Saturday against the Clippers and looked good in 33 minutes. The Iowa product posted 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting (3-6 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. At some point, it's expected that Murray will move into the starting lineup over KZ Okpala, but for the time being he appears to be the Kings' sixth man. Despite starting Saturday's game, Okpala played only 18 minutes.