Kings' Keegan Murray: Coming off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Murray will be deployed off the bench in his 2025-26 debut Thursday against the Grizzlies, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings will presumably ease Murray back into the swing of things after missing the first month of the season recovering from thumb surgery. Precious Achiuwa will remain the starter at power forward for now, but expect Murray to take back over once he acclimates over the next few games.