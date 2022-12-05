Murray closed with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 victory over Chicago.

Coming off arguably his best game of the season, Murray was unable to maintain his momentum, reverting back to mediocre production. Despite sticking in the starting lineup, he often sees fewer minutes than the rest of the opening five. Malik Monk has been a revelation off the bench and is typically on the court when the game is on the line. There is obviously an element of upside here but given the Kings are pushing hard on most nights, he is simply not going to be afforded the same opportunities as a number of other promising rookies.