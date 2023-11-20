Murray posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-113 win over the Mavericks.

Murray has failed to surpass the 10-point mark in five of his nine outings this month, and his numbers have not been the expected ones following a solid rookie season, but he might be trending in the right direction of late. Murray has scored at least 17 points in three of his last five outings and is averaging 16.2 points while shooting 48.4 percent from the field in that span. Maintaining those numbers through a prolonged stretch is the challenge for the second-year forward, however.