Murray produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime win over the Lakers.

Although his shot was a bit erratic, Murray was an excellent source of defensive production and was a great complement to Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt. His stat lines have been very consistent to begin the season, cementing his foothold on a spot in the starting lineup.