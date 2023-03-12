Murray contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 victory over Phoenix.

Despite starting Saturday's game, Murray failed to do anything substantial and ended up with nothing to show for his 15 minutes of court time. Saturday marked the second time in a week that Murray failed to score, and while there have been so impressive totals in the interim , his variance makes him a risky fantasy option.