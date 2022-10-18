Murray (COVID-19 protocols) wasn't present at practice Tuesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray tested into the league's health and safety protocols last week after missing the Kings' final two preseason games due to what was originally thought to be a non-COVID illness. The rookie first-round pick has remained away from the team since entering protocols and will likely be sidelined for Wednesday's regular-season opener after not practicing Tuesday. Murray's next chance to suit up will come Saturday, but even if he's cleared ahead of the game, he'll likely have to log at least one full practice before making his NBA debut.