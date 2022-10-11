Murray didn't practice Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray has been stellar during his first preseason action, but it appears he may be sidelined for Wednesday's exhibition against the Suns due to an illness. Teammate Richaun Holmes recently missed about a week with a non-COVID illness as well, so that seems like a reasonable timetable for Murray too. If that's the case, the rookie first-round pick's availability for the Kings' season opener against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 19 may be in jeopardy.