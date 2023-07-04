Murray posted 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 100-94 Summer League win over Golden State.

Just a few months ago, Murray was playing major minutes in Sacramento's playoff series against Golden State, so it's not surprising to see him dominate the lesser competition during Summer League. The 2022 lottery pick started 78 of his 80 regular-season appearances as a rookie last year and averaged 12.2 points (45/41/76 shooting splits), 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 29.8 minutes per game. He struggled to make an impact in his first three postseason games, but he averaged 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game over the final four matchups. Murray figures to be a key piece for Sacramento for years to come, but he may be pushed for playing time by reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, who signed a three-year deal with the Kings this offseason.