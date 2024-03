Murray produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over the Lakers.

Murray continues to rain in threes while playing at home, with his three-point efficiency rising to 42.5 percent on 6.5 triples per game when the Kings are in Sacramento. Wednesday represented his fifth double-double of the season and his first since Feb. 11.