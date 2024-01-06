Murray posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 135-130 win over the Raptors.

Murray registered his second straight double-double in Friday's win and the seventh of his two-year NBA career. He doesn't contribute much outside of scoring, rebounding and steals, but he's provided a steady presence for the Kings alongside stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Murray is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.1 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.