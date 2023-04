Murray registered 15 points (5-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 45 minutes during Friday's 118-99 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Murray didn't have a good shooting performance and ended with more field goal attempts (17) than points scored (15), but the rookie still salvaged his fantasy line by posting a double-double, his first of the series. He has also scored in double digits in three outings in a row.