Murray (back) is listed as doubtful to play Tuesday against Golden State.

Murray is dealing with irritation to the sacroiliac joint in his lower back. Despite fully practicing Monday, Sacramento appears to be erring on the side of caution with Murray's back. If he misses his third consecutive game Tuesday, Trey Lyles will likely absorb the majority of his usage. Kessler Edwards could see increased run as well, although he and Sasha Vezenkov have been inconsistently incorporated of late.