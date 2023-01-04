Murray finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 117-115 win over the Jazz.

Though he still isn't living up the big expectations he created during his splashy performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, Murray at least came through with a solid line Tuesday after averaging just 7.2 points on 36.8 percent shooting from the field over his previous five outings. The heavy playing time was a welcome sight after Murray had fallen below the 30-minute mark in each of his last three appearances, but head coach Mike Brown may have just elected to stick with the rookie since he was sporting a hotter hand than normal. At this stage, Murray hasn't produced well enough to be a startable option in most 12-team category and points leagues, but there's some reason to think that his numbers will improve as he becomes more acclimated to the NBA game.