Murray closed with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game loss to New Orleans.

Murray had to leave the game in the second quarter due to a hip problem, and even though he returned in the second half, he didn't look at his best -- and he was certainly not as good as he was against the Warriors in the previous round of the Play-In Tournament.