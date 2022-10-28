Murray totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray moved into the starting lineup, a role that is now his to lose. After a delayed start to the season, he appears to be figuring things out a bit. He led the team with 39 minutes and so it does seem as though he has the trust of the coaching staff. As with most rookies, his production could be a bit up and down but based on what we have seen thus far, he should push to be a solid top-100 player this season.