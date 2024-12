Murray contributed 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and nine rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 win over the Pelicans.

Murray's 18 points were his most since Nov. 24. The 24-year-old guard has struggled with his efficiency from behind the arc this season, converting just 29.9 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts per contest.