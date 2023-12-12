Murray contributed 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 131-118 win over the Nets.

Murray had quite a few ups and downs to start the season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction -- he has scored in double digits in three straight contests, and this 24-point output was his second-best mark of the entire campaign. Despite the uptick in numbers, Murray hasn't been able to improve substantially on his rookie year, but the recent signs suggest he's trending in the right direction.