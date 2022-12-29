Murray registered five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 win over the Nuggets.

Murray struggled again in the win, continuing what has been an underwhelming rookie campaign thus far. Despite being a standout during both Summer League and the preseason, it's been nothing but low points for Murray. He currently sits outside the top 150, providing very little other than some three-point upside. Of course, he will be better than this as we move through his career but for now, he is a tough player to hold outside of deeper formats.