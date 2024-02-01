Murray supplied 33 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Heat.

After failing to produce more than 15 points in any of the prior four games, Murray broke out with his best scoring effort since he poured in 47 points against the Jazz on Dec. 16. The second-year forward averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks through 15 games in January while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, and he's establishing himself as one of the Kings' foundational pieces alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.