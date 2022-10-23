Murray amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Clippers.

Murray contributed 33 minutes from the bench and looked free of any injury concerns. The Kings may play it cautiously with Murray, so it'll be crucial to watch for late scratches on back-to-backs. It will be intriguing to see how the lineup changes once Murray is playing full-time. Harrison Barnes could be in for a sharp decrease in playing time if Murray keeps posting decent totals.