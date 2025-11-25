Murray notched 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Any doubt about Murray's preparedness following his return was erased Monday night, as he took a huge leadership role in a frontcourt that desperately needed his help. Drew Eubanks has been a disappointment as Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring) fill-in, and although Precious Achiuwa has had some promising moments, Murray's insertion provides the offensive punch the Kings need, accompanied by proficient work under the basket. Murray's 14 rebounds marked his best total since November 10 of last year, when he had an identical total against Phoenix.