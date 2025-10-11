Murray exited Friday's exhibition with a left thumb injury, and he will not return, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Hopefully, this is just a minor thumb issue, but the timing isn't ideal, with the regular season just a few weeks away. The Kings don't play again until Wednesday against the Clippers, but don't be surprised if Murray skips that one to ensure his thumb can fully recover. His absence would open up some minutes for Dario Saric and Isaac Jones.