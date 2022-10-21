Murray has cleared the health and safety protocols and will likely make his NBA debut Saturday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Murray should make his highly anticipated debut against the Clippers on Saturday following a bout with Covid-19. The fourth overall pick is expected to slide into the starting power forward slot, and after booking a full practice on Friday should face little to no restrictions.
More News
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Practices again Friday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Practices Thursday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Rejoins team, won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Enters health and safety protocols•