Murray (thumb) is expected to make his season debut against the Grizzlies on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He was also recalled from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.

Murray joined Stockton for practice Monday and is now expected to suit up for the parent club against Memphis. The 25-year-old forward underwent surgery in October to address a torn UCL in his left thumb, and he could face restrictions in his first handful of games. If Murray is ultimately cleared to play, Russell Westbrook, Precious Achiuwa and Nique Clifford are candidates to see a dip in minutes Thursday.