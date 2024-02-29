Murray had 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Murray burst out of the gates with 11 first-quarter points but was held to just four points over the ensuing two periods. He added six points in garbage time to finish with a team-high 21. Murray had a more prominent role on offense Wednesday with De'Aaron Fox (knee) out of action, and he's likely to continue to get more usage if Fox misses additional time. Even when Fox is healthy, Murray has done enough to establish himself as a useful fantasy asset this season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals through 54 games.